Truck driver faces charges in fatal Ga. 316 wreck that killed Winder woman

A truck driver has been charged in the fatal eight-vehicle wreck that killed a Winder woman on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County last week.
Joseph Newson, 60, of Jackson, has been charged by Lawrenceville police with vehicular homicide and following too closely, both misdemeanors, according to a report from the Gwinnett Daily Post.
About 3:30 p.m. on June 12, Newson was driving a tractor trailer eastbound on Ga. 316 when traffic around him stopped at Hi-Hope Road, but a preliminary reconstruction of the wreck by police has revealed that Newson may not have stopped, the report said.
Eva Jones Wilkerson, 61, was in a car that went underneath the tractor trailer. The car caught on fire and Wilkerson died at the scene.
The crash led to an eight-vehicle pile-up, injuring nine other adults and eight children.
Newson was booked into jail by police Wednesday evening and is being held on $22,400 bond.
