Even if Cook Holliday can’t fully cheat death, he said last week he’s going to keep on trying by staying in shape and not losing his competitive edge.
The former longtime Winder-Barrow High School track and field head coach achieved another personal milestone June 9, finishing second in the pole vault in the 75-79-year-old age group in the National Senior Games at Samford University in Birmingham.
“I’m real excited about it. I’ve never placed second in the nation before,” said Holliday, 75. “I competed in the NCAAs before (when he was an all-conference athlete at Wyoming), but I didn’t place so this was one of the biggest happenings of my life.”
Holliday, a former state champion and pole vault record holder from Wilcox Central High School (now Wilcox County) who won four state titles as a coach at Treutlen and two more at Winder-Barrow, also placed 11th in the javelin throw.
See more in the June 21 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Track and Field: Winder’s Cook Holliday finishes second in age group in pole vault in national masters meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry