As Bob Dixon remembers, if one wanted to learn about Charlie Horne’s accomplishments from the man himself, you had to pry it out of him.
The former Winder-Barrow football, baseball and basketball coach, who died June 8 at 87 years old, may not have liked to boast about his achievements as an athlete at Jordan High School in Columbus, or in his hall-of-fame coaching career. But his impact on Bulldogg athletics and the community at large can’t be overstated, said Dixon, a Winder city councilman and former assistant coach to Horne.
“Charlie was the most humble, successful coach I’ve ever known,” Dixon said Monday. “He didn’t go around with his chest stuck out and a great, big ego. I remember going with him home to Columbus several times, and one time his sister let me look at a scrapbook. He broke numerous state records as an athlete, but he never mentioned those things to me, as close as we were.”
‘Ahead of his time’
Horne, a native of Alabama, became Winder-Barrow’s head football coach in 1960 and immediately led the Bulldoggs to an 8-2-1 season in which they won the GHSA Sub-Region 4-A South championship, the team’s first title of any kind in the modern era. He would guide the Bulldoggs for four more seasons, posting a 27-21-3 overall record.
Horne also was Winder-Barrow’s head baseball coach in 1961 and 1962 and the head girls basketball coach for three seasons from 1960-63. He remains the only coach in Winder-Barrow High School to win region championships in two different sports the same school year (1961-62 school year with girls basketball and baseball).
Horne eventually left Winder in 1967 to become the head football and baseball coach at Roswell.
There, he went 73-18 in eight seasons with the football team, winning state titles in 1968 and 1970. He also won a pair of baseball titles with Roswell, 1970 and 1971, and finished 170-70 overall.
Horne would then return to Winder in 1975 as the head football coach and go 28-42 over seven seasons. He was head coach of the baseball team again in 1980, guiding the Bulldoggs to a state runner-up finish, just shy of a repeat as state champions. The baseball team was state runners-up again in 1991, when Horne served as a pitching coach.
Horne was elected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.
So, what was Horne’s secret to success?
“He was ahead of his time in coaching,” Dixon said. “In football, on offense, we could take a play and run it 15 different ways, way before a lot of colleges did it. He just had a brilliant mind. He was constantly drawing up plays and he would ask other successful coaches how they would defend them. From that, he would adjust the blocking schemes and so forth.
“(Legendary Valdosta football coach) Wright Bazemore called Charlie the ‘X’s and O’s man.’”
See the full story in the June 21 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
