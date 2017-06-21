Lanier Tech, Auburn City Council reach agreement for part-time police work

Lanier Technical College will pay Auburn police officers for part-time security and law enforcement work at the school’s Winder-Barrow campus under a memorandum of understanding approved Thursday by Auburn City Council.
Auburn Police Chief Carl Moulder told council at a workshop Thursday that APD officers started participating in extra-duty work at Lanier Tech more than seven years ago through a private security company.
Lanier Tech recently implemented its own police department and discontinued services with the private company.
Moulder said Lanier Tech Police Chief John Strickland contacted him about APD officers continuing to provide services to the Winder-Barrow campus.
The officers would be paid directly by Lanier Tech and fall under the college’s liability insurance, and the college would assume all responsibility for the work rendered by the officers at the campus, Moulder said.
Moulder said five APD officers are currently working part-time at Lanier Tech.
The agreement runs from July 1 through June 30, 2018.
