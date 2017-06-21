Amphitheater ribbon cutting, free concert set for Friday

Wednesday, June 21. 2017
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and soft-opening free concert will be held at Innovation Amphitheater, 965 Austin Road, Winder, behind Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology, Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the concert, which will be performed by the Bulletproof Band. Guests will have an opportunity to view the amphitheater and check out the seating arrangements, including sample suite/VIP seating.
The first ticketed concert for the amphitheater, which is a joint venture by Barrow County and the Barrow County School System, is country music artist Montgomery Gentry, who will appear July 7. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for that show, and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show and other future events are now available on the Innovation Amphitheater website, https://innovationamphitheater.com/.
