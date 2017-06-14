Winder-Barrow High School baseball catcher Beau Hanna has been selected in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the Boston Red Sox with the 371st overall pick. Meanwhile, his teammate, centerfielder Pat DeMarco was taken in the 24th round by the New York Yankees with the 722nd pick.
Hanna, a Kennesaw State signee, hit .443 with a .511 OBP and had 51 hits, 7 homers, 48 RBIs and 12 doubles this spring in his senior season, earning first-team All-GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA honors.
DeMarco, a Vanderbilt signee, hit .415 with a .517 on-base percentage, 51 hits, 19 doubles, 26 RBIs, 54 runs and 12 stolen bases. He was named region Player of the Year.
Check back for updates and see a full draft story in the June 21 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
