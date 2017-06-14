The adult female victim of an eight-vehicle pile-up on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday was from Winder.
According to a report from the Gwinnett Daily Post, Eva Jones Wilkerson, 61, was in a car that went underneath a tractor trailer near Buford Drive. The car caught on fire and Wilkerson died at the scene.
The crash led to an eight-vehicle pile-up, injuring nine other adults and eight children.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Lawrenceville Police Department.
Winder woman victim in fatal Ga. 316 crash
