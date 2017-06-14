ER gets scrutiny, recruiting under way at hospital

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Comments (0)
New management at Barrow Regional Medical Center may lead to a larger emergency department and new physicians at the center.
Northeast Georgia Health Systems, headquartered in Gainesville, took over the Barrow hospital Jan. 1.
Anthony Williamson, southern market leader and president of the hospital in Braselton, said NGHS is reviewing potential expansion.
The previous owners “looked at a few projects,” Williamson said Monday.
The hospital’s emergency room facility is “a pretty busy ER for the physical size,” Williamson said. He said the ER had about 22,000 visits in the last year.
He added the hospital management is “looking at options” with a design group. By fall, he expects “to have a better handle on the direction.”
Williamson said an expansion of the ER is the only physical change in the hospital being considered. The hospital has 56 beds.
He said internal changes in surgery, nursing and practices are under way.
The management group is also “reviewing the surgical services,” he said, with the idea of expanding available services and adding support staff.
For more, see the June 14 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.