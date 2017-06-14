ER gets scrutiny, recruiting under way at hospital

New management at Barrow Regional Medical Center may lead to a larger emergency department and new physicians at the center.
Northeast Georgia Health Systems, headquartered in Gainesville, took over the Barrow hospital Jan. 1.
Anthony Williamson, southern market leader and president of the hospital in Braselton, said NGHS is reviewing potential expansion.
The previous owners “looked at a few projects,” Williamson said Monday.
The hospital’s emergency room facility is “a pretty busy ER for the physical size,” Williamson said. He said the ER had about 22,000 visits in the last year.
He added the hospital management is “looking at options” with a design group. By fall, he expects “to have a better handle on the direction.”
Williamson said an expansion of the ER is the only physical change in the hospital being considered. The hospital has 56 beds.
He said internal changes in surgery, nursing and practices are under way.
The management group is also “reviewing the surgical services,” he said, with the idea of expanding available services and adding support staff.
