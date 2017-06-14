Commissioners approve contract for detention center catwalk, other items

Wednesday, June 14. 2017
The Barrow County Detention Center will be getting a new catwalk with roof access.
The county board of commissioners on Tuesday approved a bid of $107,411 to Turner Construction to build the catwalk.
According to county documents, the only previous way to access the building’s air conditioning units was to walk on the roof, which has caused damage over a period of years.
The county had initially intended the project to be completed this fiscal year, which expires June 30, but the completion date won’t be until sometime next fiscal year, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
The county budgeted $75,000 in the FY2017 budget for the project and the county used $8,868 for professional services to pay a consultant to write the specs of the project. That leaves a deficit of $41,091, which Renshaw said will be covered in the FY2018 budget under the jail fund.
For more, see the June 14 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
