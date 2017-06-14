Bethlehem ends FY2016 in the black

Posted by
Administrator
in Statham/Bethlehem Archives
Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Comments (0)
The Town of Bethlehem finished 2016 in the black, according to a recently released city audit.
The town took in $274,200 in revenues and spent $211,900 in the year in its general fund.
By netting over $62,000, Bethlehem ended the year with $933,600 in reserves. That amount is far higher than the recommended 15 percent of one year’s spending as reserves.
The town doesn’t have a property tax and gets most of its revenues from sales, insurance, alcohol and franchise taxes.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.