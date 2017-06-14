Bethlehem ends FY2016 in the black

The Town of Bethlehem finished 2016 in the black, according to a recently released city audit.
The town took in $274,200 in revenues and spent $211,900 in the year in its general fund.
By netting over $62,000, Bethlehem ended the year with $933,600 in reserves. That amount is far higher than the recommended 15 percent of one year’s spending as reserves.
The town doesn’t have a property tax and gets most of its revenues from sales, insurance, alcohol and franchise taxes.
