Terrell: A bad week for the left

What a week in the news media!
There is so much to write about. It’s hard to know where to begin.
For starters, it was not a good week for the liberal left, the mainstream media or for Democrats.
The left earned two Whiner of the Week awards.
By all rights, the grand prize for the week goes to Kathy Griffin for her hebetudinous and mean photo in which she held a fake, bloodied and severed head of President Donald Trump for the entire world to see.
The backlash, from both the left and right, was quick and decisive as it should have been.
Griffin was fired by CNN within hours of her photo shoot which was promoted in a similar manner as to several beheadings conducted by ISIS over the past several years.
As the smoke cleared, Griffin even demonstrated some ill-will toward CNN’s Anderson Cooper for not supporting her and not trying to help her keep her job.
Within 48 hours, the so-called comedienne then went on a rant blaming President Trump for her loss of employment.
Early on, Griffin had apologized, acknowledging it wasn’t the right thing to do.
Then she decided to cast the blame on Trump and not accept responsibility for her actions.
The runner-up Whiner Award goes to Hillary Clinton.
Clinton spoke at a conference in California last week calling herself a victim in losing the 2016 presidential race.
She raised a lot of liberal “ire” stating, “I received nothing from the DNC (Democratic National Committee)…I inherited nothing from the DNC…” speaking primarily of financial and data support.
The 2016 Democratic candidate didn’t stop there.
She also blamed former FBI Director James Comey, the New York Times, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Russians, sexism, WikiLeaks and the right-wing media for her humiliating defeat.
Hillary probably lies awake at night adding people to the list. What really keeps her awake at night is the fact that she lost to Donald Trump and she is not the most powerful person in the world as she expected to be by late January.
She has, in her own mind, become a victim, casting accusations and throwing blame in every direction. Hillary has never, and never will, accept the fact that she has some flaws.
There are plenty of reasons to explain Hillary’s loss; Goldman Sachs speeches, her and Bill’s personal scandals, her email issues, The Clinton Foundation, and so on. Add them up.
I hope you have noticed the trend here with Kathy and Hillary, as well as with the party as a whole. They are blameless and they are the victims. You will never convince them of anything else.
Mike Huckabee made an interesting observation last week about the Democratic Party.
Huckabee said, “The Democratic Party is so bereft of leaders on a national level, and so desperate for any spokesperson who still holds national office, that 78-year-old Maxine Waters has become the “latest face of the party.”
If Waters, a California representative who reminds me of an electrical short in a string of Christmas tree lights, is the face of the party, the Republicans need to get their act together and charge ahead. As U.S. Navy Admiral David Farragut once said, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”
Not only is the party looking for leadership, it continues to look for solid ground on which to stand.
Last week brought to light two other issues that do not seem to be helping at this time.
Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent put another hole in the left’s air bag while speaking of Clinton’s accusation of President Trump collaborating with the Russians to win the election.
Mitchell suggested that “Russiagate” might be a “conspiracy theory” created by Hillary and that the evidence is just not there for the American public to see collaboration between the groups.
That’s the same story several others have pointed out over the past two weeks.
President Trump added to the heating of the earth’s climate last week by pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord. The left went into a meltdown which had to raise the earth’s temperature. If you read all available information, I think you will agree the United States is far ahead of the game and will continue to do more to reduce climate change.
Last, but not least, in case you didn’t notice, three subpoenas have been issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee and at least one involves a former member of Barack Obama’s inner circle.
The subpoenas were delivered to the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. All are related to questions regarding the leaking and unmasking of classified information in regard to President Trump’s campaign officials.
Former Democratic operative Susan Rice has been identified as one recipient. That is the same Susan Rice who took to the national media within 24 hours of the Benghazi attack, blaming the attack and American deaths on a movie.
If the Republicans can stand the heat and hold the course, the next 60 days could be a real eye- opener for the party and the American public.
—
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
Terrell: A bad week for the left
