Thompson: Doing nothing is not the answer

It should not have come as a great surprise to anyone who has paid attention when President Trump announced last week the U.S. would be withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.
Trump vowed as much during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Still, it’s a striking move for a president who chided the previous administration for turning its back on U.S. allies and a telling one for a man who previously labeled global warming a “Chinese hoax.”
Trump’s decision tells the rest of the world we don’t really have any interest in working to improve the environment and preserve the climate for future generations.
Because the scope of the issue is so long-term, we shouldn’t be wasting our time and resources.
Standing in the White House Rose Garden, as a military jazz band played, Trump announced the withdrawal.
“We’re getting out,” he said, “but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair.”
That statement was reminiscent of one of the primary themes of Trump’s campaign, that America has been getting a raw deal. Each of the nearly 200 countries that signed the nonbinding agreement made their own commitments to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
Former President Obama unilaterally committed the U.S. to the pact and our commitment was to have a 26- to 28-percent reduction in emissions by 2025.
So it would have been allowed for Trump to change the U.S. commitments.
In his justification for withdrawal, Trump went on to cite statistics from a study funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Council for Capital Formation, both staunch opponents of the accord, saying that compliance with the accord could cost the U.S. as many as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, including 440,000 fewer manufacturing jobs.
The flimsy data he cited actually did not account for potential benefits from the curbing of emissions or for technologies yet to be developed that could help with the costs of doing so.
For decades, scientists have been warning us about the planet becoming warmer and that humans play a big part in it.
Historically, the U.S. has been one of the biggest polluters. But this really didn’t seem to be as partisan of a topic until Al Gore made it his pet issue.
A major percentage of Republican politicians have spoken very skeptically of the research and data gathered.
A common retread is that humans’ effect on climate change is overrated.
A big reason for the verbal skepticism, of course, is the support given to Republicans by oil, gas and coal companies.
Investing more resources in cleaner, renewable sources of energy could very well lead to strong job creation.
According to a report released earlier this year by the Environmental Defense Fund’s Climate Corps program, jobs in the solar and wind industries are growing at a rate 12 times as fast as the rest of the U.S. economy.
Why is there not a put-a-man-on-the-moon type vision to further develop these industries?
Later in his speech announcing the withdrawal, Trump referenced a 2015 report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which found that the proposed emissions decreases under the accord would mean only a 0.2-degree reduction in global temperature by 2100.
“Tiny, tiny amount,” Trump said, basically insinuating this is not worth the effort.
But to use that finding as a rationale for exiting the agreement misrepresents the intent of the research, which was to suggest the act of 190-plus countries coming together and developing self-imposed benchmarks for curbing emissions was a small step toward where the world needs to go.
A 0.2-degree cut does seem pretty insignificant, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Getting 190-plus countries to agree that climate change is a serious problem and that corrective measures need to be put in place is a step in the right direction.
If President Trump felt this accord was somehow unfair to the U.S., he should have pulled a seat up to the table and spoken, not made his own table with one seat.
Complicated, complex issues like climate change require years of work and investments for developing solutions.
Doing nothing, as the president is proposing here, is never the answer.
