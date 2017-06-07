Mainstreet Newspapers, the parent company of the Barrow News-Journal, won 38 Better Newspaper Contest awards from the Georgia Press Association last weekend, including two papers in the top General Excellence category.
The Jackson Herald, Jefferson, and the Madison County Journal, Danielsville, won third place in General Excellence in their respective circulation categories, the association’s top honor. The Barrow News-Journal won five awards, including first place in Best Hard News Writing, first place in Best Sports Section, first place Best Sports Column (Chris Bridges), second place Best Local News Coverage and second place Best Sports Photograph (Jessica Brown).
The awards were presented at the GPA’s annual convention held at Jekyll Island.
Barrow News-Journal wins GPA awards
