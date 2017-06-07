Winder Library to close for renovations

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
The Winder Public Library at 189 Bellview St. will be closed temporarily, beginning 5 p.m. June 17, for extensive renovations aimed at increasing the library’s public area and providing more room for books, computers and patrons, officials announced this week.
A grand re-opening is scheduled for October.
A temporary satellite location will be set up at the Barrow County School System’s Center for Innovative Teaching at 84 West Midland Ave., the former Russell Middle School, located behind the library. Library patrons will have access to computers, a limited collection of materials (including students’ summer reading selections) and summer reading programs for children and teens, according to a library news release.
Renovations will include additional computer stations, study rooms, more meeting space and a “more efficient use of space for both staff and patrons,” the release said.
Built in the late 1980s, the Winder Library served as the headquarters for the Piedmont Regional Library System, which serves Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties, until September 2014, when the regional administrative offices moved to Jefferson, leaving over 3,000 square feet vacant.
The Winder Library is the busiest library in the tri-county region, averaging nearly 100,000 visits, more than 42,000 computer sessions and more than 139,000 materials checkouts per year, according to the release.
The library is also conducting a silent auction for furniture that is no longer needed. To see a list, go to winder.prlib.org.
