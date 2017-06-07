Winder council approves budget, $2 increase in solid waste fee

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Winder City Council on Tuesday approved the city’s $39.6 million budget for next fiscal year.
The vote was 5-0 with councilmen Michael Healan and Ridley Parrish absent.
The FY2018 budget, which will take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2018, represents a roughly $379,000 – 2.3 percent – decrease over the FY2017 budget.
The city will also have a 5.85-mill rollback due to local-option sales tax proceeds and the 3-mill fire tax rate will be the same as the previous three years.
The budget includes a 3-percent increase in salaries for possible merit raises and a 5-percent increase for a potential hike in employee insurance costs, along with public safety education pay incentives and new pay scales already approved by council.
Also on Tuesday, council approved a $2-per-month-per-customer fee increase for solid waste collections. The cost will go from $16 to $18 per month for the first cart and from $12 to $14 per month for each additional cart. The increase will give the city an additional $131,000 in annual revenue and offset a $97,000 annual deficit in city solid waste expenses brought on by leaf, brush and other collection services.
For complete coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the June 7 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
