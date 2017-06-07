Bethlehem council considers security camera system

Bethlehem City Council, during its monthly meeting Monday, spent the majority of the time talking about security cameras on city property.
Local business owner Mason Orr, of Digital Creations, attended the meeting to answer questions about a security camera system to cover the city hall building, storage building and pavilion, and possibly the gazebo and new sign.
Orr explained the different systems available and presented information for the council to consider.
Orr said he didn’t sell the equipment, but he could install whatever system the city decided on.
Council agreed to proceed with the project by obtaining a price quote from Orr for the installation of a 16-camera system to include DVR, eight cameras and antennas.
City clerk Kathy Bridges was instructed to get a quote and report back to the council.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•talked about an annexation issue concerning the Davis property on Manning Gin Road. Attorney Amy Cowan, attending in the absence of city attorney Ron Bennett, told the council that there is an easement belonging to Harrison Poultry that would need to be annexed before the Davis property.
Mayor Sandy McNab said he would talk to the people at Harrison’s about annexing the easement into the city.
•heard a request from council member Joe Price to proceed with notifying the property owner of 246 Thornbrook Circle about the condition of the property. McNab said he would notify the owner and let them know that the next step would be to proceed with legal action. Price said the property is “really grown up,” with grass, weeds and small trees growing over the fence, windows broken on the front of the residence and siding falling off.
