Auburn honors essay contest winners, business of year

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Several Auburn Elementary School students and a local business were recognized by the Auburn City Council during council’s meeting on Thursday.
The third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students were recognized as essay contest winners in the Georgia Cities Week Essay Contest, “What I Would Do If I Were Mayor For A Day.”
The third grade winners were: Mya Daneilell Boone, first place; Mark Parker, second place; and Makenzie Benenati, third place.
Fourth grade winners were: Aidan Douglas Russell, first place; Kymberleigh Nowell, second place; and Makenzie Pilgrim, third place.
Fifth grade winners included: Sabrina Burke, first place; Allison Brady, second place; and Elizabeth Bass, third place.
Alex Mitchem, community development director, presented each student with a certificate and a gift card to commemorate their win. Also, Mitchem presented a plaque honoring Auburn Anytime Fitness as Business of the Year for 2017. Owner John Hwang and staff members, Nicole Sides, Camden Elder and Jordon Tullis were in attendance to accept the plaque.
Each year the Downtown Development Authority nominates a business for their commitment to outstanding volunteerism and making a difference in the community. Mitchem said Anytime Fitness has become known for their commitment to the community by donating to various events supported by the city, as well as, volunteering at the special events.
For more on Thursday's meeting, see the June 7 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
