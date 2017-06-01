Barrow Board of Education OKs gym floor, HVAC units

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, June 1. 2017
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Board of Education Tuesday night approved nearly $200,000 in capital projects to be done this summer.
The projects are a new floor in the auxiliary gym at Apalachee High School and heating and air conditioning units for six schools, an elementary gym and two former vocational labs now used for law enforcement and ROTC classes.
The gym floor at Apalachee will cost $79,900 and will be installed by Stevens from Roswell.
The school district received four bids. Stevens had the low price. The highest was $123,264 from Praters of Chattanooga.
HVAC units will be installed at Bramlett, Holsenbeck, Kennedy, Statham and Yargo elementary schools and Westside Middle School.
Two labs at Apalachee also will get air conditioning.
Daikin will provide the units for $32,550. Stiles Heating & Cooling will do the installation for $85,300.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 31 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.