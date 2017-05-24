Police report: Former Barrow Habitat for Humanity executive director paid herself too much; audit underway

The finances of Barrow County Habitat for Humanity are being audited after two board members told Winder police that money was missing from the non-profit organization.
According to an incident report, board treasurer Connie Lane and board member Dale Sauls told police on May 2 that after reviewing the organization’s finances, they discovered former executive director Dawn Puckett paid herself $34,000 too much during her time with the organization from 2014-16 and that the organization had not filed taxes with the Internal Revenue Service for three years.
The nonprofit received a $95,000 grant that paid Puckett’s salary for the three years. The board fired Puckett in January after she began habitually canceling monthly board meetings, according to the report.
An audit of the years 2014-16 began in mid-April, according to the report.
Police told Lane and Sauls they would need the results of a completed audit before beginning a formal investigation.
When reached last week, Lane said the organization was conducting an audit of the past three years’ finances, but declined further comment.
