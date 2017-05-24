Auburn to move forward with sports complex master plan development

After nearly a decade of on-and-off-again discussion, Auburn officials are hoping to push forward with a specific master plan for future development of a city sports complex.
City parks and leisure services director Dan Pruehs told City Council at its monthly workshop meeting Thursday that the city wants to move forward with preparing a multi-phase development plan that it can present to council at its planning retreat next month.
Based on council recommendations and citizen feedback, elements of the master plan that could be constructed next fiscal year would be discussed by staff during its FY2018 project meeting in July. A conceptual drawing of the Auburn Sports Complex, which would include the current baseball fields along Mary Carter Avenue and other athletic facilities, was developed in 2009.
Falcon Design Consultants was hired last year to update the plan by incorporating property acquired by the city along Mary Carter Avenue and 9th Street.
Though the complex has been a topic of discussion at council’s annual retreat, no solid master plan has been agreed to, Pruehs said.
Based on needs identified by city staff and citizen feedback, Pruehs said the master plan would include updated walking trails, advanced playground areas for a wider age range of children to play on, multi-purpose fields which would allow the city to offer sports like soccer and lacrosse and basketball goals.
Ideally, Pruehs said, the tennis courts currently by the Auburn Public Library would also be relocated to the complex.
“We know that this is not a one-year project, but a multiple-year one,” Pruehs told council. “But by coming up with a conceptual master plan, it allows us to work in phases with what our city’s budget allows.
“I want more stuff and I want the city to be able to offer more sports and programs to bring in more people to our facilities.”
For more on Thursday's meeting, see the May 24 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
