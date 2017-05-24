An agreement between Barrow County and CSX Transportation to close three public railroad crossings as a condition for a new crossing at Ed Hogan Road opening is now official.
Under the agreement approved unanimously by the Barrow Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the crossings at Cosby Road/Airport Road (already closed) and a crossing at Bird Hammond Road which closed in 2008 will count as two of the three CSX-required closings, and the crossing at Deer Run Trail will be closed after the phase 1 overpass of the future West Winder Bypass opens. That opening is anticipated to be in 2021, according to the latest county projections.
Under the agreement, the Deer Run Trail crossing would be closed within 30 days of completion of the overpass. The agreement also requires the county to deposit $155,889 upfront to CSX to complete the crossing closures ahead of the Ed Hogan Road crossing opening, scheduled for July. That deposit will come from the county’s reserves under the motion approved by the board Tuesday.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 24 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: County commissioners approve railroad crossing closings agreement
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)