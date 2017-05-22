TERRELL: What’s in it for us?

Political campaign spending is nothing new.
Money seems to grow on trees during an election for public office.
Over the past two decades, I suppose we have seen political candidates spend hundreds of millions of dollars to win seats in Congress or to sit in the White House.
Unfortunately, the spending is growing at a record pace and election spending seems to be the big thing now. Numbers vary across the board but it makes you stop and think.
Using information from the Center for Responsive Politics, the Washington Post reported in an article that the national elections in 2014 cost $3.7 billion.
Opensecrets.org ran a story pointing out our two primary parties spent $1,080,973,843 during the campaigns for 26 presidential candidates in 2015 and 2016. House candidates spent $58,842,694 and Senate hopefuls spent $47, 182,567.
What we have is several billion dollars spent and little to show for the expense of the most recent campaigns.
Now we read that two candidates fighting for a U.S. House seat representing Georgia have spent about $30 million in just five months.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution (May 14), the two candidates have spent an enormous amount of money in Georgia’s biggest political race in recent years. And, the race isn’t over until June 20.
Republican candidate Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are setting records for spending in their bid to win the Sixth Congressional District race in Georgia to fill Tom Price’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Greg Bluestein’s AJC report reported the race for the “…suburban Atlanta seat (is) now the most expensive House seat election in U.S. history.”
The previous most expensive house race was in Florida between Allen West (Republican) and Democrat Patrick Murphy at $29.6 million.
We have Handel, a lady from Georgia who wants to represent her home state, campaigning and attacking Ossoff by tying him to California’s U.S. House of Representative Nancy Pelosi and big time, rich Democrats.
Ossoff in turn, a Georgia native who does not actually live in the district, attacks Handel daily on her excessive spending in her previous elected positions.
Handel has some baggage and Ossoff has so much air in his resume, it might take flight like a balloon at any moment.
It would be nice if they got down to the nitty-gritty in the campaign issues and really stated why we should elect one or the other.
An interesting side to the Georgia race is the fact that Ossoff is even running.
This is a slap to the face of Georgia Democrats with the national party basically saying Georgia doesn’t have a capable or deserving Democrat to put into the race.
Meanwhile, the two candidates are paying big money to local media and staffs as they try to out -do each other and set up a win at the polls in the June runoff.
The amount of money being spent by the two candidates is nothing short of just being “obscene.”
It looks like the seat is up for grabs to the highest bidder and not, necessarily, the best candidate.
The sham, and the shame, is where we could and should really be spending all of this money.
The millions of dollars spent on the upcoming election could take care of a large number of foster children and foster parents in Georgia.
It could be well spent on military veteran health issues.
Thirty million-plus dollars could enroll a number of children in state universities or in our technical colleges across the state.
We could use some of it to fund hospitals and trauma centers in the state to enhance the quality of life for those that live long distances from our metropolitan areas and who are in need of good medical care.
Much of it could be funneled toward the state’s infrastructure and highway repairs.
A portion could be used to fund better facilities to care for our mentally ill.
So what’s really in it for us?
It’s hard to tell at this point.
The seat may be more important to the Republican party as a whole rather than a great benefit to Georgia.
One of the up-front benefits for Georgia is the amount of money being spent here within the state, especially since a large portion of it is coming from out of state party supporters on both sides.
Another benefit, of course, is having someone who resides in Georgia looking after Georgia, as well as the national party if Handel wins.
However, when you weigh those gains against the numerous possibilities of what the funds could be used for, it’s a losing situation.
More than $30 million already spent with more than a month to go. We will probably see $40 million spent on a House of Representative seat from Georgia. Unbelievable!
We could spend a lot less and see a better fight at a pig mud wrestling event!
—
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
