BUFFINGTON: The real problems are in our backyard

Forget Kim Jong Un and his missiles.
Forget Russian meddling in elections and fomenting unrest around the world.
Forget James Comey’s firing and the chaos that has gripped Washington D.C. over the last five months.
Those aren’t our problems.
Well, they may become our problems, but there’s nothing we can do to have an impact on any of those things.
If Kim Jong Un wants to drop a nuke on our heads, we can’t stop him.
If President Trump wants to tweet out nonsense every morning, nothing we can do about it.
If you want to know what our real problems are, problems that we have some control over, look at the crime reports in this newspaper.
Meth is taking over the area. We are being flooded with this nasty drug in all corners of the community.
The abuse of prescription drugs is growing. Is everyone hooked on something? Seems like it.
Domestic disputes and violence are epidemic in the area, often fueled by drugs and alcohol abuse that make minor incidents into violent blowups. Stranger on stranger crime is rare here; in this community, you better worry about your friends, neighbors and family members.
Mental illness is a huge problem here. A lot of people apparently aren’t getting the kind of psychological medical help they need. Suicides are more common than we know.
Scammers are stealing thousands of dollars from people in ways that make you wonder how people are able to function in the real world. Why do people fall for what are obviously fake phone calls demanding money?
And just plain stupidity is rampant in the community. Reading some of these local crime reports is like reading the script to a bad episode of Dukes of Hazzard.
Here’s a few recent examples of the kinds of crazy things that have become all too common:
•A man tried to run over a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store after she told the driver to slow down. The driver told the woman’s boyfriend he needed to “control his girl,” then put the car in reverse and tried to run her down.
•A woman gave scammers access to her bank accounts via computer, then gave the scammers $1,000 in iTunes gift cards. All of that came after the scammers said they were a business that owed her $200.
•A group of knuckleheads put a door on an old recliner in their backyard and used it as target practice. But they put the target in line with a neighbor’s house and shot up her car. Another man at a different location, who is apparently mentally ill, was found shooting randomly at houses in his neighborhood. Morons.
•A woman got drunk on Cinco de Mayo, left her stepchildren in the middle of the road, then puked all over a cop when he took her to the hospital. She wanted the cop to sit in her lap, too.
•A man high on drugs who was hallucinating thought a group of people was holding his wife hostage in the crawlspace beneath his house.
•A mother and daughter got into a physical altercation after the mom said the girl couldn’t take a trip to Disney World after winning a Girl Scout cooking-selling contest. The girl hadn’t done her homework.
•A woman stole a dress off a shelf at a store, put it on, then squatted in the aisle and peed on the floor.
Have we become a community of idiots?
It seems so. One of the biggest complaints from area employers is how undisciplined many employees have become. Despite a very low unemployment rate, there are jobs available locally.
But employers say that a lot of applicants can’t pass a drug test, or they apply for jobs looking like they just came off a 6-week drunk.
And once hired, too many employees show up for work late, have high absenteeism, or can’t get along with their co-workers.
To its credit, the Jackson County School System is attempting to address some of these problems with a new initiative that would function like a European apprenticeship program with a combination of classroom instruction and real-world work.
As a part of that program, school officials want to teach the “soft skills” that employers demand — showing up for work on time, doing basic personal grooming, staying off drugs and learning to play nice with co-workers and customers.
But what does it say about the state of our culture when schools have to teach the basic life skills that in past generations were taught in the home?
People complain about the state of public education, but public schools are often better than the idiotic home conditions many kids have to live in. All too often, a child’s most stable time is when he or she is in a classroom because their home lives are filled with turmoil fueled by addiction, low education skills and a variety of other dysfunctions.
Of course, unstable homes aren’t something new. But years ago, extended family members would step in to provide some sense of stability for kids caught in a bad home environment.
That’s becoming rare today. Too many extended families either live distantly, or are also screwed up.
What should we do about all of this?
The proposed JCSS program is a step in the right direction. Teach young people that work is more than just about a specific skill, it’s about showing up.
The county drug court is also a good effort, although it is only scratching the surface of the booming drug addiction problem in the area.
We need a major expansion of social service programs in the community. More mental health services are needed, especially to focus on suicide prevention. More DFCS services and investigations are needed. Current DFCS caseloads are crazy. More social intervention programs are needed through the schools to help guide kids who have terrible home lives. Mentoring programs help, but are not enough to meet all the needs.
And unfortunately, we’re also going to need more law enforcement and court services to deal with this growth of drug abuse and the resulting dysfunction it creates for families.
None of this will be cheap. It will take a lot of money to deal with addiction and the lack of social/cultural skills that have become a plague in the area.
But whatever that cost, it will be cheaper in the long run than allowing another generation to sink into a quicksand of destructive behavior.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
