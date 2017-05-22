A strong thunderstorm Saturday night may have caused a Statham home to be heavily damaged by fire and smoke.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, firefighters were n Hardigree Road dealing with a tree in the roadway when two people came running up to tell them a house through the woods in the 300 block of Carruth Road was on fire.
The home had extensive damage. No one was home at the time of the fire, the release said.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the adults who were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
According to the release, BCES received numerous 911 calls Saturday evening reporting trees across power lines and roadways throughout the county.
Strong storm suspected cause of Statham house fire
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)