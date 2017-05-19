Emergency crews have recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy from a Barrow County pond after the boy went underwater Thursday evening and never resurfaced.
Barrow County Emergency Services was alerted around 6:20 p.m. Thursday that Andrei Lurco, who had just completed fifth grade at Holsenbeck Elementary School in Winder, was with his brother in a boat on a pond along Hancock Bridge Road when he jumped out of the boat to swim and went underwater.
BCES crews along with Jackson County and Hall County dive teams searched until it was too dark to continue, but could not locate the boy, BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said. The search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. Friday. and Lurco's body was recovered around 4:20 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the search efforts.
"Strange, isn't it? Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?" (Clarence the Angel, It's A Wonderful Life).
Thank you, Andrei, for the joy you brought into so many lives. You've left an awful hole, my little friend...