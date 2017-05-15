Former student charged with burglary at Winder-Barrow High School

A former Winder-Barrow High School student was arrested and charged with burglary after breaking into the school early Wednesday morning.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, officers responded to an alarm call at the school around 1:15 a.m. and spotted Jonathon Tucker Allen, 18, walking around the gymnasium.
A school administrator arrived at the school and officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which showed Allen entering the building, walking around the school and taking various items.
Allen was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and charged with burglary, theft by taking, criminal trespass, possession of tools used in the commission of a crime and loitering and prowling.
