Former student charged with burglary at Winder-Barrow High School

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Monday, May 15. 2017
Comments (0)
A former Winder-Barrow High School student was arrested and charged with burglary after breaking into the school early Wednesday morning.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, officers responded to an alarm call at the school around 1:15 a.m. and spotted Jonathon Tucker Allen, 18, walking around the gymnasium.
A school administrator arrived at the school and officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which showed Allen entering the building, walking around the school and taking various items.
Allen was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and charged with burglary, theft by taking, criminal trespass, possession of tools used in the commission of a crime and loitering and prowling.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.