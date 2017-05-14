Fire and heavy smoke caused by cooking grease damaged a Winder home and displaced two adults Sunday afternoon.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, communication officers received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Mulberry Road.
Firefighters arrived and found fire and smoke coming from the front of the residence. They were able to bring the fire under control within minutes of arriving, BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene also to assist the displaced adults.
Cooking fire damages Winder home, displaces two adults
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)