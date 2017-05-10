Updated: Update: Sheriff's Office still investigating death of boy from self-inflicted gunshot wound; funeral set for Friday, fundraising page created

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
Updated: 3 hours ago
Comments (4)
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was still working Tuesday afternoon to determine whether the death of a 9-year-old Winder boy last week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound was accidental or intentional.
Anthony Colon, a third-grader at Yargo Elementary School, was found shot inside his home shortly after getting off a school bus on the afternoon of May 10. Sheriff Jud Smith said Colon, without his parents’ knowledge, was able to obtain a gun that had been secured in the home and shoot himself.
The parents and Colon’s younger brother were in the home at the time of the incident.
After being found, Colon was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where he died later that evening.
Smith and Capt. Ryan Sears said Tuesday the sheriff’s office is still in the process of interviewing the parents, teachers and friends of Colon in an attempt to determine what happened and why. Smith said charges are not likely in the case.
“We will release everything hopefully later this week or early next week,” Smith said.
According to an obituary in the Barrow News-Journal, Colon was an active member of local Boy Scout Troop No. 721 and had an interest in gaming and muscle cars.
A funeral service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Highway, Winder. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online GoFundMe page has been set up for Colon’s family.
As of late Tuesday evening, $7,165 of a $10,000 goal had been raised and more than 100 messages of sympathy and support for the family had been posted.
“Words cannot express the empathetic pain I feel for your family's tragic loss. My constant prayers go out to you,” one message read.
To access the page, go to www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-colon-family.




Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Becky Tollerson on 05/10/17 at 10:04 PM [Reply]
Thanks for this information. We heard that a helicopter had been spotted at APHS, and I was curious. I look forward to any updates. 33
#2 David Yackman on 05/12/17 at 07:31 AM [Reply]
What happened? Who shot him? That's terrible!
#2.1 Joe on 05/13/17 at 07:08 PM [Reply]
He shot himself -- read the headline. So sorry for the family. Prayers going their way.
#2.1.1 David Yackman on 05/14/17 at 09:45 AM [Reply]
The headline has since changed. Originally, the only information contained in the article was that a 9 year old was found shot - no indication of who shot the kid. Now we learn that he did it to himself. Sad.
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.