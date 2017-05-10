The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was still working Tuesday afternoon to determine whether the death of a 9-year-old Winder boy last week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound was accidental or intentional.
Anthony Colon, a third-grader at Yargo Elementary School, was found shot inside his home shortly after getting off a school bus on the afternoon of May 10. Sheriff Jud Smith said Colon, without his parents’ knowledge, was able to obtain a gun that had been secured in the home and shoot himself.
The parents and Colon’s younger brother were in the home at the time of the incident.
After being found, Colon was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where he died later that evening.
Smith and Capt. Ryan Sears said Tuesday the sheriff’s office is still in the process of interviewing the parents, teachers and friends of Colon in an attempt to determine what happened and why. Smith said charges are not likely in the case.
“We will release everything hopefully later this week or early next week,” Smith said.
According to an obituary in the Barrow News-Journal, Colon was an active member of local Boy Scout Troop No. 721 and had an interest in gaming and muscle cars.
A funeral service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Highway, Winder. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online GoFundMe page has been set up for Colon’s family.
As of late Tuesday evening, $7,165 of a $10,000 goal had been raised and more than 100 messages of sympathy and support for the family had been posted.
“Words cannot express the empathetic pain I feel for your family's tragic loss. My constant prayers go out to you,” one message read.
To access the page, go to www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-colon-family.
Updated: Update: Sheriff's Office still investigating death of boy from self-inflicted gunshot wound; funeral set for Friday, fundraising page created
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)