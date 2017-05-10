Updated: Update: 9-year-old Winder boy dies after shooting himself

Wednesday, May 10. 2017
A 9-year-old Winder boy has died after shooting himself in his home Wednesday afternoon.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told an Atlanta television station Thursday that the boy, a third-grader at Yargo Elementary School, had gotten off a school bus just before the incident, was able to obtain a gun that had been secured in the home and shot himself. The boy was found shot in the home and life flighted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Smith told the station he was informed of the boy's death around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's office is still investigating whether the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted, Smith said, adding that he will be interviewing the parents, teachers and friends of the boy in an attempt to determine what happened and why.
Smith said charges are not likely in the case.
The boy's name has not been released by authorities.




#1 Becky Tollerson on 05/10/17 at 10:04 PM [Reply]
Thanks for this information. We heard that a helicopter had been spotted at APHS, and I was curious. I look forward to any updates. 33
#2 David Yackman on 05/12/17 at 07:31 AM [Reply]
What happened? Who shot him? That's terrible!
