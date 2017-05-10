Golf: Apalachee boys place 5th in area, qualify for state

For the first time in school history, the Apalachee High School boys golf program has qualified an entire team for the state tournament.
The Wildcats placed fifth last week in the GHSA Area 2-AAAAAA meet at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, shooting a combined 325 to edge out Habersham Central for the fifth and final qualifying spot.
Apalachee will now compete in the Class AAAAAA state meet May 22-23 at Chattahoochee Golf Club.
Michael Cook was the low scorer for the Wildcats at the area meet, shooting 77 while Josh Mallet fired a 78 and ABAC signee Matt Cheek shot an 81.
Blake Daniels (89), Chris Cook (89) and Jordan Cody (94) were also part of the qualifying team.
Winder-Barrow finished ninth in the area tournament (360) and was led by Luke Hetland and Will Sorrells, who both shot 85. Josh Nerroth (93) and Rhotie West (97) also competed for the Bulldoggs.
Winder-Barrow’s girls (305) finished fifth, six strokes away from qualifying.
Chloe Patchin was the Lady Bulldoggs’ top scorer with a 91 while Emilie Elrod (102), Madi Keinat (112) and Brooke Beasley (120) also competed.
GHSA AREA
2-AAAAAA RESULTS
(Note: x = qualified for state tournament)
Boys
Lakeside, Evans — 282 x
Greenbrier — 294 x
Gainesville — 300 x
Evans — 306 x
Apalachee — 325 x
Habersham Central — 326
Dacula — 343
Lanier — 357
Winder-Barrow — 360
Low scorer: Clay Grantham, Lakeside, Evans (68)
Individual qualifiers: Jackson Cross, Lanier (72); Dawson Fricks, Habersham Central (74)
Girls
Habersham Central — 274 x
Gainesville — 290 x
Lanier — 299 x
Lakeside, Evans — 302
Winder-Barrow — 305
Dacula — 306
Evans — 311
Alcovy — 397
