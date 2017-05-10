After seven years as Winder-Barrow’s head softball coach, Monty McClure is leaving the program to become the girls basketball coach at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved the hire at its meeting on Monday night. Winder-Barrow athletic director Rob McFerrin said a tentative hire has been made for McClure’s replacement, but it has not been approved yet by the Barrow County school board.
McClure has worked the last eight years at Winder-Barrow High, joining the softball program as an assistant coach in 2009 before taking over the reins in 2010. He has also served as an assistant on the boys basketball team during his time at WBHS and was previously the head boys basketball coach at Excel Christian Academy in Cartersville for five years.
McClure, who played college basketball at Lee University, said Tuesday that in addition to being able to concentrate on his main sport, the decision was also a family move. Coaching at Jackson County will allow him to be closer to his residence in Danielsville.
For more, see the May 10 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
