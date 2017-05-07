Baseball: Richmond Hill upends Winder-Barrow, advances to quarterfinals

Top-ranked Winder-Barrow’s season came to an abrupt end Saturday afternoon as the Bulldoggs lost to Richmond Hill 7-2 in the third game of a GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff series.
The Wildcats will now travel to Lee County for a quarterfinal series starting Wednesday. The winner of that series will face Allatoona or Johns Creek in the semifinals.
Postponed twice due to rain, Saturday’s rubber game remained tight throughout until the Wildcats (23-11) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to put it out of reach. Jackson Finley led off with a double and moved to third on Kip Gibson’s single. After Winder-Barrow reliever walked Chris Sewell to load the bases, he struck out Evan Vaughn for the first out of the inning.
But Brandon Becker reached on an error and Will McGrath was hit by a pitch to extend Richmond Hill’s lead to 5-2 and the Wildcats got two more on Rick Mitchell’s single.
Richmond Hill reliever Wesley Daniel gave up a couple of base runners in the bottom of the inning, but got Zack Smith to fly out and end the game.
“We knew we had our hands full coming into this series. When we were able to split on Wednesday night we knew we had a chance,” Wildcats coach Stacy Bennett said. “We came out and competed. Our pitchers pitched their tails off and gave us a chance to win.
“Hats off to (Winder-Barrow). This is my seventh year coaching and Coach (Brian) Smith has coached this game a whole lot longer than I have and has won a whole lot more baseball games, and that’s the best high school hitting team that I’ve seen so far.”
Meanwhile, the loss marked a premature end to the season for the Bulldoggs (30-4), who had dominated most of their schedule heading into the series and were ranked 11th in the most recent Baseball America poll.
“I’m very proud of our team,” Smith said. “All year long these guys have fought hard. They’re a tough group. They played their hearts out and they’ve done everything I asked of them. This is the most consistent group I’ve ever dealt with.”
Zack Smith started the game for Winder-Barrow and allowed Richmond Hill to load the bases twice in the first inning. But he managed to only give up one run off an RBI single by Gibson.
The Bulldoggs grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third when catcher Beau Hanna hit a two-run home run (his third of the series and seventh on the year) to make it 2-1.
Smith’s performance began to fall apart in the top of the fifth, though, as Richmond Hill scored one run on an error and another on an RBI single by Vaughn to regain the lead, 3-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldoggs looked primed to take the lead back when they loaded the bases. But Richmond Hill pitcher Mike Menhart got Will Hardigree to ground the ball to third and McGrath threw home for the force-out to end the inning.
The Bulldoggs stranded seven runners on the base paths in the final three innings without scoring.
“They’re fighters — no doubt about it — but we got a little cold at the plate and our defense left us for a little bit too,” Brian Smith said. “But again, I love this team. They’re a tough group. I’m sad to see the season end, but I’m very proud of what they’ve done and they’ll take the lessons from this season through the rest of their lives.”
