The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team gave its seniors a proper send-off Tuesday night.
The Knights smacked 19 runs on the board to defeat Monsignor Donovan Catholic 19-4 before the end of the third inning.
“We were really aggressive at the plate. If the first pitch was there, we were swinging at it and making contact which is always a good sign,” Knights coach Matt Nicks said. “It was an impressive game. With all of the senior night festivities I wasn’t sure how we were going to show up, but we were ready to play so I’m glad.”
The Knights opened the game with three runs in the first inning from Brad Toxen, Andrew Klein and Patrick Wallace.
Tristen Green breezed through the first two outs of the second, but he allowed a couple of runners to reach base after that. However, he was able to get out of trouble to preserve the lead.
BCA began putting the game out of reach in the bottom of the second with seven runs.
Toxen came out to pitch in the top of the third and just like Green, he breezed through the first two outs. But from there he gave up four runs, including a base clearing double with bases loaded. He stopped the bleeding by striking out the next batter, but the margin had been cut to 10-4.
Bethlehem Christian (9-15-1) travels to St. Simons’s Island on Friday to play Frederica Academy in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs.
Game two and, if necessary, game three will both be played on Saturday.
See more in the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Knights top Monsignor Donovan 19-4 in regular-season finale, will open up playoffs at Frederica
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry