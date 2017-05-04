Nine athletes from Apalachee and six from Winder-Barrow placed in the top eight in their events last weekend at the GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals at Heritage High School in Conyers, earning themselves spots in the state meet May 11-13 at Carrollton High School.
Apalachee sophomore hurdler Eli Morris won his heat in the boys 110-meter hurdles and finished with the second-fastest overall time. Morris also finished with the eighth-fastest time in the 300-meter hurdles to qualify for the state meet in that event as well.
Winder-Barrow senior and Augusta University signee Micah Weathers finished second in the girls 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600-meter run to qualify for state in both events.
See more in the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
