School budget approved in split 5-4 vote

Thursday, May 4. 2017
It took two 5-4 votes before the Barrow County Board of Education adopted a general fund budget of about $118.9 million.
The budget will require using $3.7 million of the district’s fund balance. It provides a projected fund balance for June 30, 2018, of $5.9 million.
But the discussion about the budget, and the argument that required two votes, was about $85,000 for a proposed public relations director.
Lynn Stevens, the board vice chair, proposed the position during the board’s work session about the budget in April.
She strongly defended it Tuesday night and made the original motion to adopt the general fund with the money and the position in it.
That motion failed with Stevens, Debi Krause, Rolando Alvarez and chair Mark Still voting for it.
The five members against it were Garey Huff, Connie Wehunt, Michael Shelley Rickey Bailey and Suzanne Angle.
Bailey made the second motion to adopt the general fund without the public relations position.
The five against the first motion were in favor of the budget without the PR job. The four who supported the position in the first budget voted against the motion to adopt the budget the second time.
The board added $720,600 for “items to consider” that included $410,400 for a 2-percent pay increase for support and administrative employees.
Teachers and other classified employees received a 2-percent pay increase because of state funding for much of it.
Teachers also will get a step increase for education and longevity that will cost about $1.16 million.
The budget also includes new teaching positions for growth in enrollment, new administrative positions for the new elementary school and district wide math and literacy positions.
