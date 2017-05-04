Loganville man killed in crash at Ga. 316, Ga. 81 intersection

Thursday, May 4. 2017
A Loganville man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a four-vehicle wreck on Ga. 316 at its intersection with Ga. 81.
According to a Georgia State Patrol news release, Martin Andrade-Cerda, 55, was driving east on the highway in an Isuzu box truck around 1:45 p.m. when he failed to stop in time at a red light behind three other vehicles — a Kenworth Truck, GMC Sierra and Ford F-150 — and hit the Kenworth truck's trailer, causing a chain reaction.
Andrade-Cerda was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
