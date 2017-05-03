Richmond Hill coach Stacy Bennett said he knew his team would have to weather some storms Wednesday against nationally-ranked Winder-Barrow.
With their season on the line, the Wildcats endured a massive one in the top of the seventh inning in game two of a GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff series.
Relief pitcher Kasey Green escaped a bases-loaded jam with no one out and the Wildcats hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Bulldoggs to earn a doubleheader split and force a third and decisive game.
That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday after heavy rain forecast for the area pushed it back a day.
Winder-Barrow won a coin toss Wednesday night and will be the home team for the third game. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Lee County-Northview series, which also is heading for a third game.
The top-ranked Bulldoggs (30-3) entered the top of the seventh trailing 3-1 but immediately began to mount a rally against Wildcat starter Jackson Finley, scraping together three infield hits and a walk to cut the deficit to 3-2 and get the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.
But Green was unfazed. He induced two consecutive groundballs to first baseman Brandon Becker, who threw home for the force out on both plays to protect the lead.
Then with a 1-2 count, Daniel Buice hit a screaming line drive that Wildcat shortstop Rick Mitchell leaped and snagged for the final out, sending the Wildcats racing toward him.
“There’s no secret how good they are. They’re a dang good baseball team,” Bennett said of the Bulldoggs. “We’re fortunate right there. Our shortstop climbed the ladder and made a play. He hits it anywhere else and that’s the tying and go-ahead run. We knew they were going to wake up eventually but we came through.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Richmond Hill (22-11) tied the game on Kip Gibson’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame. The Wildcats struck for two more in the second. After Buice set the first two batters down, Will Shuman worked a walk and Mitchell ripped a double in the left-field gap to make it 2-1. Braden Henle’s RBI single padded the lead.
That turned out to be enough support for the sophomore Finley, who worked out of a couple jams and got some help from his defense along the way. He gave up the two runs on eight hits and struck out five in six-plus innings of work.
“(Finley) was banged up earlier in the year, but he’s really come out his last few outings and done a good job and given us a chance to win,” Bennett said.
“He did a pretty good job out there,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith added of Finley. “We had a lot of hard-hit balls deep in the gaps that the ran down. We took some good swings it just got caught tonight.”
In game one, the Bulldoggs rode the bat of catcher Beau Hanna, who hit a pair of two-run homers in a 7-3 win. Hanna’s two dingers in the first and third innings put Winder-Barrow up 4-0 early, but the Wildcats bounced back with two in the fourth on Will McGrath’s two-run double.
Winder-Barrow put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. After Will Hardigree reached on an infield hit and Zack Smith walked, Casey Thurmond’s sacrifice bunt was thrown into left field by Wildcat pitcher Mike Menhart, allowing both runners to score. A bases-loaded walk to Trent Maddox later in the inning made it 7-2.
The Bulldoggs set a school record for wins in a season with the victory, but they’ll need to win game three against Richmond Hill to keep their hopes of capturing the program’s first state championship since 1979 alive.
“I believe in everything about this team and I know they’re going to give it everything they have,” Smith said. “They’ve been consistent all year long and I have faith in them.”
