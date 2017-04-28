Soccer: Dalton shuts out Winder-Barrow boys 7-0 in first round

Dalton High School's boys soccer team has had more than its share of talented players in recent years as the Catamounts have won three state championships and at times seemed to dominate opponents at will, but sophomore Omar Hernandez is having a season that stands out even among that storied history.
Hernandez scored three goals and had two assists on Friday to lead the Cats to a 7-0 victory over Winder-Barrow at Harmon Field in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. Those goals give him 29 for the season, which is now second in program history for a season behind Ramiro Huitanda's 47 in 2013.
Dalton (18-1) will host Effingham County (12-7) in the second round on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
The Cats finished the game with 27 shots, to just eight for the Bulldoggs.
Winder-Barrow finished its season at 9-7-2. The Bulldoggs were making their first state playoff appearance since 2006.
See the full story in the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
