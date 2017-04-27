Soccer: Wildcats to host Osborne in 1st round

Apalachee boys soccer coach Chad Hooper believes the turning point this season for his team came March 17 when the Wildcats went on the road and picked up a 1-0 win in penalty kicks at rival Winder-Barrow.
It was the second win in an eight-match win streak and the spark plug for them to overcome an 0-2 start in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play and finish second in the standings with a 7-3 mark.
“We were a little discouraged at first when we opened (region play) with losses to Gainesville and Dacula, but that first win over Winder helped show us that we belonged and could be a playoff team,” said Hooper, whose Wildcats will host Osborne, the No. 3 seed from Region 6, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. “Since then, the guys have just been really positive and playing with confidence.”
The Wildcats (12-3-1) will be aiming to maintain that confidence despite a 7-1 setback on April 17 in their final regular-season contest against Gainesville, a twice-rescheduled match in which they had five starters out — four due to absences for Spring Break and one (midfielder Benoit Dastous) due to a concussion.
“I hope that we are ready to bounce back,” Hooper said. “It can be very difficult sometimes to come back from a loss like that even given what the circumstances were. “I think they needed the longer break after our biggest loss of the season. They needed the break to rest, get away from the game of soccer for just a little bit. I’m confident they’ll come back refreshed and ready to play.”
