Baseball: Wildcats' season comes to an end

MainStreetNewsSports
Thursday, April 27. 2017
Apalachee nearly dug out of an early hole in its season finale Friday against Gainesville but couldn’t quite make up the ground, losing 8-5 to the Red Elephants in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
Gainesville completed a three-game series sweep in its final tuneup before its first-round playoff matchup with Dalton later this week while the Wildcats (4-22, 2-13 region) wrapped up their first year under coach Allan Bailey. The Red Elephants (21-7, 11-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first.
Jared Smith hit an RBI double with one out to score Cameron Wilson and Charlie Wall followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
The Red Elephants would score three more runs on an error, a single by Corbin Lindsay and a double by Banks Griffith, who had four hits on the night.
The Wildcats didn’t go away, though, striking back for four runs in the second on a series of Gainesville miscues.
Dustin Sexton drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a DJ Smith single. Back-to-back free passes issued to Jamie Williams and Gunnar Wright made it 6-1. Smith eventually came around to score on a passed ball, Williams scored on an RBI groundout by Emory Witt and Wright crossed home plate after Ryan Miller reached base on a dropped third strike to make it 6-4.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
