Company appeals Statham hearing to Barrow court

Statham Industrial, a company formed by Roll-Off Systems, has filed its second legal action against the City of Statham over its proposal to build and operate a transfer station.
The company filed an appeal of Statham City Council’s denial for its administrative appeal, which was heard March 21. The appeal was filed April 18.
Jill Arnold, an attorney with Pursley Friese Tormgrimson of Atlanta, attended the council meeting and served council members, the mayor and Randy Gordon, zoning administrator, individually with the papers about the appeal.
The appeal is in Barrow County Superior Court, as is the first lawsuit, which contends the city’s action in denying it a grading permit is illegal and unconstitutional.
No hearings on either legal action by the company have been scheduled. The administrative appeal was a 3.5-hour hearing.
Doug Dillard, also with Pursley Friese Tormgrimson, objected to the hearing, among other reasons, because Statham Mayor Robert Bridges refused to testify.
The appeal of the hearing cites the mayor’s refusal to testify.
