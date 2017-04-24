Three Barrow County men were arrested over the past month on child pornography charges.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office news release, the arrests came after the sheriff's office's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Search warrants were issued for the men's homes and electronics.
•Jason Eric Bramlett, of Auburn, was arrested on March 30 and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children. Three of the charges were for images he possessed dating back to 2013. The remaining five charges were for distributing illegal images to the internet. Bramlett has since bonded out of the Barrow County Detention Center.
•David Ryan Steeley, of Winder, was arrested on March 30. He was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children. Two charges were for distributing illegal images to the internet and two for possessing videos of minors engaged in sex acts. Steeley was also charged with 16 counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children. Steeley was out on bond from Hall County on child molestation charges. A condition of his bond was that he was to not have contact with minor children; however, deputies found one child at the residence while the search warrant was being conducted. Steeley remains in jail at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•Jeffrey Clayton Yancey, of Winder, was arrested on April 18. He was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Seven were for possessing illegal images and videos. Eight were for distributing other illegal images. Yancey was also charged with several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Yancey remains in jail at the Barrow County Detention Center.
All three cases are still under investigation. Investigators continue to conduct full forensic examinations on the electronics removed from the arrestees. More charges are pending should more illegal content or illegal acts be discovered.
