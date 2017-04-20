Heavy rain washed away the GHSA Class AAAAAA boys first-round playoff action Tuesday between Winder-Barrow and Dalton, but a technicality in the rules wound up sinking the Net Doggs’ season along with it.
The Net Doggs and Catamounts were into the second set of their first two singles and first two doubles matches at Winder-Barrow’s courts when rain halted play. But the bigger issue at hand was Winder-Barrow’s switch of Bailey Brock from No. 1 doubles to No. 3 singles, which Dalton claimed was against Georgia High School Association playoff rules.
The Catamounts contended that since Brock played doubles during the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, he cannot move to singles for the state tournament.
The GHSA upheld that interpretation Wednesday, Winder-Barrow coach Mike McDougald said. McDougald said his interpretation that Brock, who has bounced back and forth between singles and doubles this year, was fine to make the switch turned out to be incorrect.
Tennis: Net Doggs forced to forfeit playoff match to Dalton
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry