Open house held for Wimberly Center for Community Development in Winder

As he stood in the building named after his late father, Christopher Wimberly described the open house for the Wimberly Center for Community Development in Winder on Monday as a “breathtaking moment.”
“I never would have thought this building, where my father was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and a principal, would be named after him,” Wimberly said. “If anybody deserves it, my father does. My father was successful because he gave everything he had to this community.
“Thank you for putting his name on this building to help aid, educate and build up those in this community.”
Wimberly was one of about 100 people in attendance at the former Winder-Barrow High School on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in the Glenwood neighborhood, which is now a 20,000-square-foot community center that is home to several local service organizations and nonprofits, as well as Lanier Technical College offices.
The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lanier Tech portion of the building and the Wimberly Center, which is named after former Barrow County educator Robert Wimberly, who died in January 2016.
The Winder Housing Authority purchased the building for $1 million from the Barrow County School System in February 2016 and began renovations.
Doors opened to the facility in December and it is now home to the WHA, Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, Action, Inc. and Piedmont CASA. A Kid’s Dream and Habitat for Humanity are slated to move in within the next couple of months and Barrow County Family Connection also has a presence there.
The Lanier Tech portion of the building includes offices for the Adult Education Center and Adult Literacy Barrow.
See the full story in the April 19 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
