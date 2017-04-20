Barrow proposes 3-percent pay raise for deputies, detention center officers

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, April 20. 2017
Comments (0)
Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw and Sheriff Jud Smith agree in order to reduce turnover in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center and cut back on overtime expenses, the pay rate of those employees needs to be more competitive with other surrounding markets.
But the two differed last week on how much those increases should be.
At a Barrow Board of Commissioners work session on the Fiscal Year 2018 budget April 11, Renshaw proposed a 3-percent pay increase for all sheriff’s deputies and detention center officers to help chip into the 12 vacancies between the two offices that currently exist.
The recommendation was made after county human resources director Charlie Felts completed an analysis of Barrow County’s pay rates compared to surrounding counties — including Athens-Clarke, Hall, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Jackson and Walton.
The 3-percent increase would bring the starting salary for sheriff’s deputies in Barrow from $34,987 to $36,037, which would put it ahead of all those counties except Gwinnett ($38,777) and Hall ($37,648). The starting salary for detention center officers would increase from $33,405 to $34,407, which would outpace each of the aforementioned counties except Hall ($35,859).
If implemented, the 3-percent raise for sheriff’s deputies and detention center officers would add $267,000 to the sheriff’s office’s budget.
See the full story in the April 19 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.