After 15 seasons as Apalachee High School's boys basketball coach, Kevin Morris is moving on.
Morris has been hired as the new head coach at Jefferson, where he will replace Bolling DuBose, who retired following this past season after leading the Dragons for 41 years.
The hire was approved Thursday by the Jefferson Board of Education.
Morris, who started his coaching career when he was a student-teacher at Stephens County, has been with the Apalachee program from the beginning, joining the Wildcats as an assistant in the 2000-01 season — the school's first year in existence. Two years later, he became the head coach after then-head coach Dan Woschitz stepped aside to spend more time with children he had just adopted from overseas. Woschitz has been a long-time assistant under Morris during his 15 years at the helm.
Morris guided the Wildcats to seven state playoff appearances, most recently in 2014-15, and a pair of GHSA Class AA Final Fours in 2002-03 and 2003-04.
Apalachee and Jefferson are scheduled to face each other twice during the 2017-18 campaign.
See the full story in the April 19 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
