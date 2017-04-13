The Apalachee High School girls track and field team defeated Winder-Barrow 91-41 on Monday while the Winder-Barrow boys outpaced the Wildcats 72-63 during the Best of Barrow meet at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Both schools are gearing up for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill on Tuesday.
Apalachee has one more warm-up meet Thursday as it hosts Jackson County in a dual meet.
Below are the results from the Best of Barrow meet with the top three finishers in each event listed.
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Samira Barnett, Apalachee, 13.15
Eve Wulah, Apalachee, 13.26
Sedrecia Greer, Winder-Barrow 13.50
200-meter dash
Tahlia Ferguson, Apalachee, 27.38
Samira Barnett, Apalachee, 27.46
Destiny Gibbs, Apalachee, 28.23
Note: Kacey Sterling (29.38, fifth) was the high finisher for Winder-Barrow and scored one point.
400-meter dash
Ferguson, Apalachee, 1:00.05
Gibbs, Apalachee, 1:01.05
Sierra Barnett, Apalachee, 1:04.09
Note: Chaggie Bassar (1:05.49, fourth) was the high finisher for Winder-Barrow and scored one point.
800-meter run
Haeden Fura, Winder-Barrow, 2:38.98
Britany Jaimes, Winder-Barrow, 2:44.50
Katie Silva, Apalachee, 2:56.89
1,600-meter run
Micah Weathers, Winder-Barrow, 5:24.30
Molly Silva, Apalachee, 6:00.24
Fura, Winder-Barrow, 6:30.27
3,200-meter run
Weathers, Winder-Barrow, 11:37.60
Molly Silva, Apalachee, 13:07.49
Lily Karsten, Apalachee, 16:34.46
100-meter hurdles
Aaliyah Hogan, Apalachee, 18.76
Aniah Wooten, Apalachee, 20.40
300-meter hurdles
Joanna Gross, Apalachee, 50.99
Aaliyah Hogan, Apalachee, 54.52
Ann Dominquez, Apalachee, 55.93
4x100 relay
Apalachee “A”, 49.95
Winder-Barrow “A”, 51.63
4x400 relay
Apalachee “A”, 4:26.01
High jump
Samira Barnett, Apalachee, 4 feet, 10 inches
Marasyn Riley, Apalachee, 4 feet, 6 inches
Sarah Abraham, Apalachee, 4 feet, 4 inches
Pole vault
Breanna McNamara, Winder-Barrow, 10 feet
Ticia King, Winder-Barrow, 9 feet
Brianna Bailey, Winder-Barrow, 7 feet, 6 inches
Note: Katie Silva (6 feet, fourth) was Apalachee’s high finisher and scored one point.
Long jump
Sierra Barnett, Apalachee, 14 feet, 4 inches
Bassar, Winder-Barrow, 13 feet, 2.5 inches
Imani Martin, Winder-Barrow, 12 feet, 9 inches
Triple jump
Wooten, Apalachee, 30 feet, 2 inches
Dominquez, Apalachee, 27 feet, 5.5 inches
Shot put
Nakia Hooks, Apalachee, 32 feet, 10 inches
Abbey Arnold, Apalachee, 30 feet, 1.5 inches
Rebekah Freeman, Winder-Barrow, 29 feet, 11.5 inches
Discus
Freeman, Winder-Barrow, 94 feet
Arnold, Apalachee, 83 feet
Arlena Crosdale, Winder-Barrow, 79 feet, 9.5 inches
BOYS
100-meter dash
Quashawn White, Apalachee, 11.50
Deon Williams, Winder-Barrow, 11.57
Leshon Richardson, Apalachee, 11.62
200-meter dash
Williams, Winder-Barrow, 23.34
White, Apalachee, 23.56
JeCorey Young, Winder-Barrow, 23.89
400-meter dash
Kevin Haley, Apalachee, 51.48
Jaidon Turner, Winder-Barrow, 53.82
Adarius Andrews, Apalachee, 57.00
800-meter run
Isais Mendieta, Winder-Barrow, 2:12.41
Djangmah Narhmartey, Winder-Barrow, 2:17.48
Nathan Woodland, Apalachee, 2:18.29
1,600-meter run
Jake Martinez, Winder-Barrow, 5:05.95
Garrett Stafford, Apalachee, 5:09.30
Kevin Ellington, Apalachee, 5:22.93
3,200-meter run
Martinez, Winder-Barrow, 10:53.95
Stafford, Apalachee, 10:58.10
Ellington, Apalachee, 11:35.66
110-meter hurdles
Eli Morris, Apalachee, 15.28
Austin Jones, Apalachee, 16.22
Christian Porterfield, Apalachee, 18.13
300-meter hurdles
Morris, Apalachee, 41.57
Stephen Massillon, Apalachee, 47.14
Porterfield, Apalachee, 48.39
Note: Aaron Fields (51.04, fourth) was Winder-Barrow’s high finisher and scored one point.
4x100 relay
Winder-Barrow “A”, 45.10
Apalachee “A”, 45/53
4x400 relay
Apalachee “A”, 3:44.31
Winder-Barrow “A”, 3:47.86
High jump
Harry Wiggins, Apalachee, 6 feet
Luke Doolittle, Winder-Barrow, 5 feet, 8 inches
Massillon, Apalachee, 5 feet, 8 inches
Pole vault
Brian Dudley, Winder-Barrow, 10 feet, 6 inches
David Bennett, Winder-Barrow, 10 feet
Justin Chapman, Apalachee, 10 feet
Long jump
Turner, Winder-Barrow, 21 feet, 6.5 inches
Jones, Apalachee, 19 feet, 5.5 inches
Alex Philpot, Apalachee, 17 feet, 8 inches
Triple jump
Turner, Winder-Barrow, 42 feet, 3.5 inches
Jones, Apalachee, 40 feet, 9 inches
Narhmartey, Winder-Barrow, 38 feet, 5.5 inches
Shot put
Jacob Daniel, Winder-Barrow, 45 feet, 4.5 inches
Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow, 42 feet, 10 inches
Jadan Clark, Apalachee, 41 feet, 1.5 inches
Discus
Cash, Wnder-Barrow, 142 feet, 6 inches
Kenny Tobiasz, Apalachee, 121 feet, 8 inches
Daniel, Winder-Barrow, 113 feet, 2 inches.
