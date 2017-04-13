The citizen committee formed to craft a list of county projects for a potential 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax referendum is nearing the end of its work and has one more meeting scheduled before it makes its final recommendations to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.
The panel of around 20 residents met for the fourth time Monday to begin prioritizing a list of projects it has been reviewing over the last few months, divided into four broader categories: Public works and utilities, leisure services, emergency services and Sheriff’s Office capital needs.
It is scheduled to meet again June 12 to finalize its recommendations to the commission.
County officials will then meet with leaders from each of the county’s municipalities about their jurisdiction’s capital needs and the sides will presumably work to put the referendum on voters’ ballots in November.
The referendum would in effect extend the current penny sales tax for capital project funding, which is set to expire June 30, 2018, and extend it by either five years or six if the jurisdictions reach an intergovernmental agreement.
Based on current figures, the tax is projected to generate around $11 million annually.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
SPLOST committee closes in on final project list
