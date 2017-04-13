‘State of Barrow’ is growth, momentum, officials say

Growth has come back to Barrow County, but it’s not quite at the level it was before the recession, Pat Graham, chair of the Board of Commissioners, said Tuesday.
Graham and three mayors in Barrow County spoke at the “state of the community” luncheon, sponsored by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Graham said the county’s tax digest increased nearly $170 million in 2016.
“Has it recovered” from the recession, she said she is asked regularly. “Not yet,” she said, but she added she expects the digest to top the previous mark in 2017 or 2018.
She pointed out the tax digest was $17.9 billion for 2016 and it was $1.9 billion in 2008.
She said the digest has been growing for four or five years.
The speakers were upbeat in talking about their respective governmental and civic areas.
Winder mayor David Maynard, Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger and Carl mayor David Brock also addressed the crowd.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
