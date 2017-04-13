With the new Innovation Amphitheater at Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology scheduled to be complete next month, Barrow County is already planning entertainment events there.
Now it has some professional help.
The Barrow Board of Commissioners approved a contract not to exceed $300,000 annually with Loganville-based Golden Productions, Inc. to provide a wide range of services related to the amphitheater — including consulting, planning, event management and logistics (lighting, sound, video and special effects).
Under an intergovernmental agreement with the Barrow County School System, the county has the right to use of the amphitheater 45 days each calendar year and has already scheduled at least one event this summer, according to county manager Mike Renshaw.
“My goal is that we make this venue the best outdoor amphitheater venue in this region and I’m convinced we can do that,” Renshaw said.
But to make that happen, he added, the county needs extensive professional services.
Founded in 1997 in Montgomery, Ala., Golden Productions has 20 years of experience in providing a sweeping range of services within the entertainment industry, according to its website. The company’s main office is in Loganville and it also has offices in Montgomery and Nashville.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
County reaches agreement with production company for amphitheater events
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)